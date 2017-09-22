Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017

Kylie Jenner Isn't the Only Pregnant Celeb - These Stars Are Expecting Too!

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news just shocked fans around the world, but she isn’t the only star currently expecting a baby!

The 20-year-old reality star is going to be a mom and the father of her child will be boyfriend Travis Scott. The baby is also coming sooner than you may think.

Some of the other major stars who are expecting children right now include Kylie‘s own sister Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly using a surrogate to have a third child.

Stars who are pregnant include Jessica Alba and Behati Prinsloo.

Click through the slideshow to meet 25 more celeb couples expecting babies…

