Fri, 22 September 2017 at 4:13 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Virtual Reality Company MindMaze as Investor & Advisor

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Virtual Reality Company MindMaze as Investor & Advisor

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken on a new role – he is an investor and advisor for a virtual reality start-up company called MindMaze!

The Oscar-winning actor released a statement praising the company for impacting lives through its new technology.

MindMaze is the developer of a breakthrough computing platform (a MindOS™) powered by more than a decade of pioneering work in neuroscience, mixed reality and AI. By enabling real-time integration of signals from the brain with the environment through multiple technologies, MindMaze is bringing these innovations to market across multiple industries, including healthcare and now entertainment and media.

“MindMaze technology has already impacted the lives of many people, and it is poised to define the way we will experience and create content in the future,” Leo said. “I am excited about the possibilities of MindMaze’s technology, especially for its potential to be a driving force in media and entertainment in the years to come.”

