Fri, 22 September 2017 at 11:43 am

Liam Neeson & Julian Morris Suit Up for 'Mark Felt' NYC Premiere

Liam Neeson & Julian Morris Suit Up for 'Mark Felt' NYC Premiere

Liam Neeson looked sharp at the New York premiere of his new movie Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House!

The 65-year-old actor hit the red carpet for the big night on Thursday (September 21) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Julian Morris and Brian d’Arcy James as well as director and writer Peter Landeseman.

The Village‘s Celia Weston, Elementary‘s Aidan Quinn, and Requiem for a Dream‘s Christopher McDonald also stepped out to show their support.

ICYMI, see what Julian had to say about what it was like working with Liam.

Mark Felt tells the real-life story of the man who went under the alias “Deep Throat” and helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal in 1974.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 29!

15+ pictures inside of Liam Neeson and more at the premiere…

