Lorde Loves Lady Gaga's New Documentary & Says Gaga Is Her Queen!

Lorde is one massive Little Monster!

The 20-year-old Melodrama singer-songwriter can’t stop raving about Lady Gaga‘s new documentary, Five Foot Two, which is out now on Netflix.

When a fan asked if she watched yet, Lorde was quick to reply: “i watched it early a few hours ago lmao so good i die for that piano bad romance at tony’s birthday. and everything else. she is my queen ❤️,” she tweeted.

“because i love her i got a media screener lmao,” she added.

Even better: Gaga took notice of Lorde‘s tweets and showered her with love!

“Thank you Lorde, you’re so talented sweet and supportive. So glad you enjoyed it. Chris [Moukarbel] is a really talented director,” Gaga responded.

Time for a collaboration, ladies!