KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:18 am

Macklemore: 'Gemini' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Macklemore‘s new album is out now!

The 34-year-old entertainer just dropped his new album Gemini – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Macklemore

Gemini is the second solo album Macklemore has released since 2005. Over the past few years, he teamed up with Ryan Lewis to record two albums together.

Macklemore teamed up with tons of major artists for his new album including Kesha, Skylar Grey, and Lil Yachty.

You can download Macklemore‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Gemini below!
