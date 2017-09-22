Macklemore: 'Gemini' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Macklemore‘s new album is out now!

The 34-year-old entertainer just dropped his new album Gemini – and you can listen to it here!

Gemini is the second solo album Macklemore has released since 2005. Over the past few years, he teamed up with Ryan Lewis to record two albums together.

Macklemore teamed up with tons of major artists for his new album including Kesha, Skylar Grey, and Lil Yachty.

Listen to Gemini below!