Fri, 22 September 2017 at 8:20 pm

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Channel Their 'This Is Us' Characters on Set

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Channel Their 'This Is Us' Characters on Set

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia rocked two different looks while filming new scenes for This Is Us!

The 33-year-old singer and actress and the 40-year-old actor were spotted shooting on Thursday (September 21) in Los Angeles.

MORE PHOTOS: Check out pics of Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan on set

They shook hands and chatted it up with various crew members before getting to work.

Mandy rocked a teal dress and a pair of grey slippers before changing into a long-sleeve bold purple dress.

Milo looked straight out of another decade in his corduroy jacket, brown slacks, and leather shoes before donning a striped button-up shirt and tie.

Don’t miss season two of This Is Us when it premieres on September 26! (Check out the first-look photos here if you missed them.)

Mandy recently got engaged to her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith. See her ring!
