Meet 'Woodshock' Directors Kate & Laura Mulleavy with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

You might know Kate and Laura Mulleavy from their fashion line Rodarte, but now they’re getting into the film world as the directors of the new movie Woodshock!

Kirsten Dunst, a longtime friend and muse of the Mulleavy sisters, stars in the film, out in select theaters now. We caught up with Kate and Laura to learn 10 Fun Facts about them that fans might not know:

1. Our father is a mycologist.

2. We both went to UC Berkeley and studied art history ( Kate ) and English Lit ( Laura ).

) and English Lit ( ). 3. We grew up in Aptos, Ca- and spent our free time at Capitola beach, on the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, or in the redwoods.

4. Rodarte is our mother’s maiden name.

5. We met Kirsten as she was the first actress to wear our clothing. She wore three dresses on the Spider-Man 2 world tour. We sent each other packages and we still have the sketch she made for us.

6. We collect glass Christmas ornaments.

7. The poppy artwork we have used since our FW15 collection was made by our mother in the 1970’s.

8. Woods Shock is pschyological state defining being lost in the woods.

9. We filmed Woodshock solely in Humboldt county in the Summer of 2015.

10. We love films by John Cassavetes, Agnes Varda and Igmar Bergman.

Go see Woodshock, playing now in limited release!