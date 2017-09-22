Top Stories
Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 4:41 pm

Megan Mullally Originally Auditioned to Play Grace on 'Will & Grace'!

Megan Mullally Originally Auditioned to Play Grace on 'Will & Grace'!

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reunite on the cover of the latest issue of Parade, out on Sunday (September 24)!

Here’s what the Will & Grace co-stars had to say:

Eric, on where the show picks up again: “Obviously, it’s 2017—lots of Instagram and Twitter jokes. It’s not the same as a bunch of 24-year-olds sitting around yakking.”

Megan, on auditioning for the part of Grace: “They were like, ‘Next!’ I tried to make [Karen] just a little quirkier and added the ‘honeys,’ the tics and the laughing.”

Debra, on the late Debbie Reynolds, who played Grace’s mother: “She had a dirty mouth. You were convinced she was gonna moon people any second. She was outrageous!”

For more from the Will & Grace cast, head to Parade.com.

will grace parade cover

Credit: Andrew Eccles; Photos: Parade, NBC
