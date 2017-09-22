Netflix Debuts Trailer for Stephen King-Based Horror Film '1922' - Watch Now!

Netflix just debuted the trailer for 1922 on Friday (September 22), which you can watch right here!

The upcoming film, based on Stephen King‘s novella of the same name, tells the story of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder.

The story is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But once Wilfred buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats – and becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

The movie co-stars Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian d’Arcy James and Neal McDonough, and was written and directed by Zak Hilditch.



1922 debuts on October 20 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below!