Niall Horan Gets Support From Louis Tomlinson at LA Show
Niall Horan got support from his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson at his private concert last night!
The “Too Much To Ask” singer gave a special performance for his Spotify superfans on Thursday (September 21) at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.
Niall performed songs from his upcoming album Flicker, including “Slow Hands” and “This Town.”
“Blown away by Niall tonight,” Louis tweeted. “Felt so f–king proud !”
Besides Louis, the crowd of 350 people also included Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, and Lily Collins.
Niall shared that it was a dream of his since the age of 10 to play the Troubadour.
Flicker will be available on October 20! Check out the full track listing below.
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 22, 2017
Click inside to see the track listing…
Flicker – Track Listing
Standard
On The Loose
This Town
Seeing Blind with Maren Morris
Slow Hands
Too Much To Ask
Paper Houses
Since We’re Alone
Flicker
Fire Away
You And Me
Deluxe edition also includes:
On My Own
Mirrors
The Tide
Target edition also includes:
On My Own
Mirrors
The Tide
Bonus Tracks
Flicker (Acoustic)
On The Loose (Acoustic)