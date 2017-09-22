Niall Horan Gets Support From Louis Tomlinson at LA Show

Niall Horan got support from his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson at his private concert last night!

The “Too Much To Ask” singer gave a special performance for his Spotify superfans on Thursday (September 21) at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Niall performed songs from his upcoming album Flicker, including “Slow Hands” and “This Town.”

“Blown away by Niall tonight,” Louis tweeted. “Felt so f–king proud !”

Besides Louis, the crowd of 350 people also included Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, and Lily Collins.

Niall shared that it was a dream of his since the age of 10 to play the Troubadour.

Flicker will be available on October 20! Check out the full track listing below.

Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so fucking proud ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 22, 2017



Click inside to see the track listing…

Flicker – Track Listing

Standard

On The Loose

This Town

Seeing Blind with Maren Morris

Slow Hands

Too Much To Ask

Paper Houses

Since We’re Alone

Flicker

Fire Away

You And Me

Deluxe edition also includes:

On My Own

Mirrors

The Tide

Target edition also includes:

On My Own

Mirrors

The Tide

Bonus Tracks

Flicker (Acoustic)

On The Loose (Acoustic)