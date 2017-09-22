Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed is fighting back against a journalist who twisted her words to make it sounds like husband Ian Somerhalder forced her into getting pregnant.

Earlier that day, the 29-year-old actress appeared on a podcast where it was explained that Ian flushed all of her birth control pills down the toilet when they decided it was time to start a family.

Some journalists took issue with this, saying it was wrong of Ian to do that without Nikki‘s consent.

Nikki took to her Twitter to fight back against the claims, writing, “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married ppl & twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”

She added, “When you actually listen to the podcast, you’ll hear how unforced I felt. Also, ‘unconsented’ bulls**t is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama without my approval.”

Read Nikki‘s entire message below…