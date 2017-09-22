Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 6:14 pm

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed is fighting back against a journalist who twisted her words to make it sounds like husband Ian Somerhalder forced her into getting pregnant.

Earlier that day, the 29-year-old actress appeared on a podcast where it was explained that Ian flushed all of her birth control pills down the toilet when they decided it was time to start a family.

Some journalists took issue with this, saying it was wrong of Ian to do that without Nikki‘s consent.

Nikki took to her Twitter to fight back against the claims, writing, “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married ppl & twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”

She added, “When you actually listen to the podcast, you’ll hear how unforced I felt. Also, ‘unconsented’ bulls**t is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama without my approval.”

Read Nikki‘s entire message below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr