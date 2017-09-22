Top Stories
Noah Cyrus Debuts Music Video for New Single 'Again' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Noah Cyrus has just dropped a music video for her brand new song called “Again” featuring Florida rapper XXXTENTACION, and you can watch it right here!

The track is the latest to be released off of the 17-year-old entertainer’s upcoming debut album NC-17, which has yet to receive a release date.

Noah is currently on the road with Katy Perry, serving as the opening act for her Witness Tour from September 19 all the way through November 1.

Watch Noah‘s music video for “Again” below, stream it on Spotify and download the song on iTunes now!


Noah Cyrus – ‘Again’ (ft. XXXTENTACION) [Music Video]

Click inside to check out the lyrics to Noah Cyrus’ brand new song “Again”…
