'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:13 pm

Something happened on The Price is Right on Friday (September 22) that you have never seen before – five $1.00 spins were spun in a row and a record-breaking amount of money was given away!

Instead of the usual $1,000 bonus given when a contestant spins a dollar, host Drew Carey has been giving away $10,000 to celebrate his 10 years as host of the show.

All three of the contestants in the showdown spun a dollar and then they all got the chance to spin again for the bonus of $25,000 if they get a dollar again, or $10,000 for landing on the green spaces.

The first two contestants to go both spun $1.00 again, making the total prize money handed out $80,000!
Photos: CBS
