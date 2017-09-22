Prince Harry Helps Kick Off Invictus Games in Canada!

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games!

The 32-year-old royal helped kick off the Games by attending some training sessions before the official start on Friday (September 22) in Toronto, Canada.

Harry took the chance to meet with athletes, including the Australian swim team, who will be taking part in the competition.

He also attended the True Patriot Love Symposium for a talk on veterans issues and the impact of injuries on families.

The Games officially begin on Saturday (September 23), when the Opening Ceremony will take place.