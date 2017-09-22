Robert Pattinson Poses in Paris for Dior Homme's New Campaign

Robert Pattinson is starring in the new campaign for Dior Homme and he looks oh so handsome in the photos!

The 31-year-old actor was photographed by the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for the Spring 2018 campaign.

Rob is seen posing in a artist’s studio in Paris with open windows overlooking the city. The art museum The Lourve can be seen in the distance!

The campaign will be featured in magazines and on billboards around the world starting on September 26.