KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 9:11 am

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Mariah Carey's Infamous New Year's Eve Performance!

Ryan Seacrest is revealing his true feelings on Mariah Carey‘s memorable New Year’s Eve performance!

The 42-year-old host was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (September 21) alongside Kelly Ripa.

During the show, a caller asked Ryan for his thoughts on Mariah‘s performance.

“I think what was going through my head was – and is – that crew, that team, that staff is the best in the business. They put on the biggest live music events, and they know what they’re doing, so…I find it hard to believe that they made big mistakes that night.”

Watch Ryan’s reaction below!
