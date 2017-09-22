Sara Bareilles Hosts Special Edition of 'Waitress' Cast Album Karaoke!

Sara Bareilles made her return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to host a special “Cast Album Karaoke” session of the hit Broadway musical, Waitress!

The Tony-nominated entertainer, who played a star turn in Waitress earlier this year, along with co-star Molly Hager gave fans a chance to sing a portion of any of the songs from the score, accompanied by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo.

“Tonight at waitress karaoke we met so many wonderful young musical souls. One of them was Carlee,” Sara shared on one of her Instagram posts from that evening. “Carlee is 15 years old and she sang she used to be mine and it was soulful and heartbreaking and soaring and beautiful. Then she told us that the song is special to her because she just sang it at her little sisters funeral. Her sister, Mallory, 12 years old, took her own life because she was bullied. Carlee and her beautiful family have started a foundation and it’s called #mallorysarmy. Please share and support and help end these tragic losses of life by teaching each other that it gets better and we are all worth it.”