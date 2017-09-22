The Killers: 'Wonderful Wonderful' - Stream & Download!

The new album from The Killers, Wonderful Wonderful, has arrived!

The Brandon Flowers-fronted band’s fifth studio album features previously released tracks “The Man,” “Run for Cover,” and the LP’s title track.

Last night (September 21), The Killers served as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and delivered a rousing performance of their single “The Man” – Make sure to check it out after the cut!

You can stream The Killers‘ new album Wonderful Wonderful on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now.

Click inside to watch The Killers’ performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert…



The Killers Perform ‘The Man’