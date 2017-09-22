Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 8:54 pm

Thomas Rhett Brings Daughter Willa to Pop-Up Store Opening

Thomas Rhett brought his adorable one-year-old daughter Willa Gray to the opening of his new pop-up store!

The 27-year-old country singer greeted fans at the event – featuring his collaboration with designer Daniel Patrick – on Friday morning (September 22) at The Seventh Letter in Los Angeles.

Thomas‘ line, Daniel Patrick X Thomas Rhett, includes three limited-edition styles for men and women, including an anorak track pullover for $475, LA shorts for $275, and hat for $60.

Thomas and his wife Lauren Akins adopted Willa from Uganda back in May.

They also welcomed another girl, Ada James, last month.

ICYMI, Thomas recently dropped his new album Life Changes. You can listen to it here.

10+ pictures inside of Thomas Rhett at the opening…

Photos: Rich Polk/Getty Images
Posted to: Ada James Akins, Celebrity Babies, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, Willa Akins

