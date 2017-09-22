Tom Welling’s ‘Smallville’ Cast Rallied for Him to Get a Driver, Just Like KJ Apa’s Cast

Tom Welling’s ‘Smallville’ Cast Rallied for Him to Get a Driver, Just Like KJ Apa’s Cast

The cast of Riverdale has been rallying behind KJ Apa after the actor got into a car accident due to a long workday that led to him falling asleep behind the wheel. This is something similar that happened on the set of Smallville over a decade ago.

In a podcast that was released only this month, Tom Welling and his co-star Michael Rosenbaum revealed how the cast rallied to get Tom a driver due to the long hours he was put through on the set of Smallville.

“All of us are driving to a location at 4:30 a.m. with one eye open and you’re in every scene. I think it got to a point where we all like signed a letter for you because we’re like ‘You’re going to kill Superman,'" Michael said.

Tom added, “Unbeknownst to me, because I was just told it was already done, but you all signed something, because we weren’t allowed to have drivers for some reason, but yeah, I was getting up at 4:30, driving an hour and a half, working an 18-hour day then driving back, sleeping five hours. And you guys were like, ‘Well, he’s gonna die. He’s gonna run into a tree and the show’s gonna be over.’ So you guys kind of gave up, you waived your rights to ‘If one had a driver, everybody had a driver.’ So, I got a driver and it was a big difference.”

WBTV has said all of the people working on Riverdale are allowed to call a taxi or have a driver take them home when they are working long hours.

