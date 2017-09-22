Twitter Reacts to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News - See the Tweets!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant and the Internet had a lot to say about it!

After news broke that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, many people were totally shocked.

While many were surprised, others offered congratulatory messages and some were left with tons of questions.

And there was no shortage of Kardashian gifs to describe people’s feelings!

Kylie hasn’t confirmed the pregnancy herself just yet but here’s what fans have been tweeting about the news…

OMG WHAT I'm so shook by this. Also…funny how this all comes out the Friday before the #KUWTK 10 year anniversary special… 🤔 https://t.co/tMmHDTIZEj — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner's possible unborn child is already richer and more famous than I'll ever be — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 22, 2017

When you are having trouble finding a reliable source on whether Kylie Jenner is pregnant or not: pic.twitter.com/zWE7l98UKv — 🐷 (@Pradamess) September 23, 2017

Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/xpdJIa7tsa — Ω (@6upsidedownis9) September 23, 2017

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner at 20: Multibillionaire, CEO of an empire, owns several houses, pregnant

Me at 20: my mum said we cant hang out tonight — Girl Code (@reIatabIe) September 23, 2017

Me: "I'm not falling for anymore celebrity drama" Internet: *Kylie Jenner is pregnant.* Me: pic.twitter.com/C6LgQtlLT3 — B*tch Problems (@FemaleTexts) September 23, 2017

Kylie Jenner: mum I'm pregnant please don't tell any-

Kris Jenner: *on the phone to TMZ* "guess what…" pic.twitter.com/hYSwqai1G2 — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) September 23, 2017