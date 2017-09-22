Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 11:38 pm

Twitter Reacts to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News - See the Tweets!

Twitter Reacts to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News - See the Tweets!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant and the Internet had a lot to say about it!

After news broke that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, many people were totally shocked.

While many were surprised, others offered congratulatory messages and some were left with tons of questions.

And there was no shortage of Kardashian gifs to describe people’s feelings!

Kylie hasn’t confirmed the pregnancy herself just yet but here’s what fans have been tweeting about the news…

Click inside to read more tweets…
Photos: WENN
