Tyga Responds to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News

Tyga is responding to reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant…and he doesn’t have a lot to say!

The 27-year-old rapper was questioned by TMZ about Kylie‘s pregnancy news while out and about with a friend on Friday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Although he didn’t answer many questions, he did confirm that a post going around social media where he claimed he was the baby daddy was fake.

Tyga dated Kylie on-and-off for several years but the duo officially called it off earlier this year.

Check out the entire interaction in the video below…