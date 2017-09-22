Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 9:27 pm

Tyga Responds to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News

Tyga is responding to reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant…and he doesn’t have a lot to say!

The 27-year-old rapper was questioned by TMZ about Kylie‘s pregnancy news while out and about with a friend on Friday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Although he didn’t answer many questions, he did confirm that a post going around social media where he claimed he was the baby daddy was fake.

Tyga dated Kylie on-and-off for several years but the duo officially called it off earlier this year.

Check out the entire interaction in the video below…
