Sat, 23 September 2017 at 2:20 pm
Authorities Are Confident They'll Catch the Culprits in Kevin Hart Extortion Case
- Authorities on the hunt for the Kevin Hart extortionists are confident they’ll bust those involved in trying to get money from the comedian. – TMZ
- Olivia Holt borrows a maid uniform in her new “Generous” music video. – Just Jared Jr
- Channing Tatum is barely in Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Lainey Gossip
- Russell Tovey will be playing a gay superhero! – TooFab
- Tyra Banks takes the top spot on Top TV Personalities Social Media ranking – The Hollywood Reporter
