Beyonce Looks Beautiful on the Way to a Dinner Date With Jay-Z!

Beyonce is all smiles on the way to a dinner date with Jay-Z!

The 36-year-old Lemonade pop icon was photographed stepping out of her midtown office to head to dinner with her 37-year-old husband on Friday night (September 22) in New York City.

The superstar recently uploaded a super cute “Date Night” photo gallery to her official website, documenting a romantic night out on a yacht with Jay.

That same day, Beyonce uploaded a stunning slideshow on her Instagram of her look.