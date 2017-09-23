Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 2:06 am

Bill Nye Surprises Girls During Elevator Dance Party - Watch Now!

Bill Nye Surprises Girls During Elevator Dance Party - Watch Now!

Bill Nye keeps showing up in the most unexpected places!

The 61-year-old mechanical engineer and television personality recently ran into some bikini-clad fans during an elevator ride…but it gets even funnier.

Right before Bill stepped on the elevator, the group of girls were recording themselves dancing and twerking in the mirror and Bill totally caught them!

The gal pals quickly realized it was Bill and let out a collective gasp before he gave the group a small wave.

Bill Nye just walked into our elevator while I was snapchatting,” one of the girls wrote on her Twitter.

We’re dying to know how the rest of the elevator ride went!

Check out the video of the encounter below…
Photos: WENN
