'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Drops Debut Music Videos - Watch Now!

Danielle Bregoli, AKA the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, has officially dropped her first music video for two news songs!

After signing with Atlantic Records, the 14-year-old social media star, who also goes by Bhad Bhabie, combined her new songs “Hi Bich” and “Whachu Know” for one epic music video.

In the vid, Danielle gets taken to court and sent to the electric chair.

The video has already racked up over four million views since premiering earlier this week.

Check out the entire music video below…