Sat, 23 September 2017 at 2:47 am

Cate Blanchett Gets Chic For Armani Show During Milan Fashion Week

Cate Blanchett put a new spin on the pant suit during Milan Fashion Week!

The 48-year-old actress stepped out at the Giorgio Armani show on Friday afternoon (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

Cate, who is the face of Armani’s Sì fragrance, looked so chic while mixing patterns in her red suit and button down.

Cate has a big fall season ahead of her, as her new film Thor: Ragnarok will be hitting theaters in November.

Make sure to check out the new trailer for the upcoming film!

