Demi Lovato Explains How Snoop Dogg Helped Her Get Over Her Breakup

Did you know that Snoop Dogg helped Demi Lovato get over her breakup with MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos?

The 25-year-old “Sexy Dirty Love” singer opened up about what happened during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“One day I was like, I want to have people over,” she told the host. “I had just gone through a breakup. I’m newly single. I wanna meet people!”

Demi then asked her friend Dave Osokow to invite a few people over.

“All of a sudden, a couple hours later, Snoop Dogg was there,” she continued. “Dave O. knows everybody, so French Montana was there and Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa and all these people were there. I was like, wait a second, I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out!”

Demi‘s house was soon “filled with pot smoke everywhere. … I was like, no smoking inside! Get out, get out! I wasn’t gonna tell Snoop not to smoke in my house, so I was like, ‘Okay, Snoop, do what you want.’”

The next day, her chef came by and joked, “’It smells like Snoop Dogg was here,’ to which Demi replied, “No, he literally was! He literally was.”

And that’s how Demi‘s “Sorry Not Sorry” music video was born. Watch her full interview below.

Demi‘s new album Tell Me You Love Me will be available on September 29.



