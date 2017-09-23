Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Halsey & G-Eazy Walk Hand-in-Hand on Their Date Night!

Halsey & G-Eazy Walk Hand-in-Hand on Their Date Night!

Halsey and her boyfriend G-Eazy hold hands while leaving a dinner date at Catch LA on Wednesday night (September 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old “Now or Never” singer stuck out in the crowd in her bright orange outfit.

After dinner, the couple stopped by Warwick nightclub and ended up getting on stage to perform together.

“They were all smiles throughout the entire evening, hardly leaving each other’s side,” a spywitness told Page Six. “They couldn’t have looked happier and more in love.”
Photos: Backgrid
