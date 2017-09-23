Halsey & G-Eazy Walk Hand-in-Hand on Their Date Night!

Halsey and her boyfriend G-Eazy hold hands while leaving a dinner date at Catch LA on Wednesday night (September 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old “Now or Never” singer stuck out in the crowd in her bright orange outfit.

After dinner, the couple stopped by Warwick nightclub and ended up getting on stage to perform together.

“They were all smiles throughout the entire evening, hardly leaving each other’s side,” a spywitness told Page Six. “They couldn’t have looked happier and more in love.”