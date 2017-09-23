Harry Styles Shows Off His Signature Style at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Harry Styles may have already won best dressed at the iHeartRadio Festival!

The 23-year-old entertainer took the stage at the annual music fest on Friday night (September 22) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Harry showed off his signature style in a very 70′s black and red suit.

While on stage, Harry joked that he had planned to fly over the crowd like Pink had earlier in the night, but she stole his harness!

Harry is currently in the middle of his first solo tour, which kicked off in San Francisco earlier this week.

Check out a video of Harry performing below…

FYI: Harry is wearing a Gucci suit.