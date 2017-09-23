Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 6:30 am

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Selling Her Clothes for Charity!

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Selling Her Clothes for Charity!

Jada Pinkett Smith looks super chic while walking around town during a shopping spree on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old Girls Trip actress was seen wearing a pair of thigh high boots while stopping by stores like Giuseppe Zanotti.

You will soon be able to buy some of Jada‘s own clothes for a good cause!

“TheRealReal.com will be hosting a Smith Family closet. 💯% of the proceeds going to relief in the Caribbean. Stay tuned!” Jada tweeted.

“Fashion isn’t just about looking good, it’s an expression of the soul. A great practice in walking in the world as you truly are,” she added.
