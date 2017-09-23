Jada Pinkett Smith Is Selling Her Clothes for Charity!

Jada Pinkett Smith looks super chic while walking around town during a shopping spree on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old Girls Trip actress was seen wearing a pair of thigh high boots while stopping by stores like Giuseppe Zanotti.

You will soon be able to buy some of Jada‘s own clothes for a good cause!

“TheRealReal.com will be hosting a Smith Family closet. 💯% of the proceeds going to relief in the Caribbean. Stay tuned!” Jada tweeted.

“Fashion isn’t just about looking good, it’s an expression of the soul. A great practice in walking in the world as you truly are,” she added.