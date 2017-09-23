Top Stories
Sat, 23 September 2017 at 12:43 am

Jared Leto Still Has His Beard, Confirms Latest Selfie Is Old

Jared Leto Still Has His Beard, Confirms Latest Selfie Is Old

It looks like Jared Leto‘s ripped abs photo is old because he still has his beard!

The 45-year-old actor and his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The day before, Jared shared a shirtless selfie showing off his six pack and a clean-shaven face.

Since Jared is still rocking a bushy beard, it looks like the shirtless pic was simply a Throwback Thursday!

We don’t doubt that Jared is still totally ripped, but we totally wouldn’t mind if he shared an updated shirtless selfie…just to be sure.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jared Leto

