Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 12:21 am

Jennifer Lopez Still Hasn't Heard from Family in Puerto Rico, Is Spearheading Relief Efforts

Jennifer Lopez Still Hasn't Heard from Family in Puerto Rico, Is Spearheading Relief Efforts

Jennifer Lopez and her cousin Tiana are both waiting to hear from family members who live in Puerto Rico and were affected by Hurricane Maria.

The entertainer posted an emotional Instagram video on Thursday night (September 21) in which she asked her fans to donate to the relief efforts to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

“The conditions are dire,” Jennifer told People in a statement. “We need to do as much as we can to help the people of Puerto Rico.”

Sources told the outlet that Jennifer and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are spearheading relief efforts and using their celebrity contacts to try and make a difference.

Jen and Alex are making personal phone calls to their celebrity friends and heads of corporations and asking them to donate either funds, planes or money to get supplies to Puerto Rico,” the source said.

Go to unidosporpuertorico.com right now to lend your support.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Photos: Getty
