Sat, 23 September 2017 at 7:26 pm

Joel McHale Supports Pal Danny Pudi at 'Tiger Hunter' Premiere

Joel McHale Supports Pal Danny Pudi at 'Tiger Hunter' Premiere

Joel McHale and Danny Pudi share a cute moment together on the red carpet at the premiere of The Tiger Hunter on Friday (September 22) at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif.

The guys starred together on Community and Joel stepped out to support Danny‘s new film!

Also in attendance were Danny‘s The Tiger Hunter co-stars Jon Heder, Rizwan Manji, Karen David, Iqbal Theba, and Anand Desai-Barochia, as well as The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar.

The Tiger Hunter is a beautiful Muslim American love story that captures a young immigrant’s pursuit of success, love and the American dream with humor and heart. The film is playing in select theaters right now in LA, NYC, and other major markets.

Watch the exclusive clip that we premiered and then go see the movie. You won’t regret it!
