John Legend, Diddy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Stars Fire Back at Donald Trump Over NFL Protest Comments!

Stars like John Legend, Diddy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are firing back at President Donald Trump for his comments on Saturday (September 23) regarding NFL players who protest during the National Anthem at games.

During an address in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump asked the crowd if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners – when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired.’”

The comment was in reference to athletes like Colin Kaepernick who have protested the administration by taking a knee before the game.

Athletes and celebrities alike have since fired back at Trump, who doubled-down on his comments with a string of tweets on Twitter: “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

See all of the reactions below…

A Very IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO ALL THE PLAYERS IN THE NFL!!!!!!! Said with LOVE RESPECT AND HOPE! Repost pls! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The White House is again urging the firing of people who exercise free speech to fight for equality and justice. Shameful. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

He's not declaring war on NFL and NBA. Owners are his donors. He's declaring way against black people with opinions. https://t.co/lnEIKs1e9I — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

I'd like to see you try and kick a ball you fat fuck. https://t.co/gkwXuV7LRV — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 23, 2017

Donald Trump is the president of the United States.. sad — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) September 23, 2017

Trump is not good. I don't like him. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2017

But he's mad when players #TakeAKnee in protest of racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/2XiPU1eJQ5 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017