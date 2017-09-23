Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 4:04 pm

John Legend, Diddy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Stars Fire Back at Donald Trump Over NFL Protest Comments!

John Legend, Diddy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Stars Fire Back at Donald Trump Over NFL Protest Comments!

Stars like John Legend, Diddy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are firing back at President Donald Trump for his comments on Saturday (September 23) regarding NFL players who protest during the National Anthem at games.

During an address in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump asked the crowd if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners – when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired.’”

The comment was in reference to athletes like Colin Kaepernick who have protested the administration by taking a knee before the game.

Athletes and celebrities alike have since fired back at Trump, who doubled-down on his comments with a string of tweets on Twitter: “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

See all of the reactions below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dia Dipasupil / Dimitrios Kambouris, Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chelsea Handler, Colin Kaepernick, Diddy, Donald Trump, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr