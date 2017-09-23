Justin Bieber Proudly Reps Blue & Gold UCLA Pride at Dinner

Justin Bieber showed off his love for the University of California, Los Angeles while stepping out for dinner last night!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner was spotted kicking off his weekend at Catch LA on Friday (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He wore both a shiny blue and gold UCLA bomber jacket and a gold beanie.

Justin also rocked a black t-shirt, distressed jeans splattered with white paint, and white-high tops, accessorizing with a gold watch.

The next day, Justin was seen playing in a soccer match in Santa Monica. Head to our gallery to see the pics!

