Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 10:31 pm

Justin Bieber Proudly Reps Blue & Gold UCLA Pride at Dinner

Justin Bieber Proudly Reps Blue & Gold UCLA Pride at Dinner

Justin Bieber showed off his love for the University of California, Los Angeles while stepping out for dinner last night!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner was spotted kicking off his weekend at Catch LA on Friday (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He wore both a shiny blue and gold UCLA bomber jacket and a gold beanie.

Justin also rocked a black t-shirt, distressed jeans splattered with white paint, and white-high tops, accessorizing with a gold watch.

The next day, Justin was seen playing in a soccer match in Santa Monica. Head to our gallery to see the pics!

ICYMI, see how Justin recently showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber out and about in LA…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 01
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 02
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 03
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 04
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 05
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 06
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 07
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 08
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 09
justin bieber reps his blue and gold ucla pride at dinner 10

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr