Kate Hudson Shines with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa at Marshall Premiere

Kate Hudson shows off her shaved head with boyfriend Danny Fukijawa at the premiere of her new film Marshall on Saturday night (September 23) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress and her beau were joined by her co-stars in the film, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, and Sterling K. Brown, as well as singer Andra Day.

Marshall follows a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases, and hits theaters on October 13.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Stella McCartney dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Sterling is wearing a Valentino suit, a Strong Suit shirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, and an IceLink watch.