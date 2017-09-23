Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, & More Join New Age of Models in Versace's Milan Show

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk down the runway during the Versace fashion show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The show featured a group of legendary models like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, as well as the new age of models like Kendall, Gigi, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and more.

Victoria’s Secret Angels like Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes were also seen walking the runway during the epic show.

“Pride. Joy. Honor. I felt so much today, and I feel so grateful to all of you for your life-long inspiration,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram account after the show. “💛 Thank you @versace_official @donatella_versace for giving us the opportunity to celebrate you and your brother #gianniversace tonight, whose magic has driven so many of us ! SO MUCH LOVE ✨”

