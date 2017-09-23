Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 12:57 am

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, & More Join New Age of Models in Versace's Milan Show

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, & More Join New Age of Models in Versace's Milan Show

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk down the runway during the Versace fashion show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The show featured a group of legendary models like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, as well as the new age of models like Kendall, Gigi, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and more.

Victoria’s Secret Angels like Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes were also seen walking the runway during the epic show.

“Pride. Joy. Honor. I felt so much today, and I feel so grateful to all of you for your life-long inspiration,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram account after the show. “💛 Thank you @versace_official @donatella_versace for giving us the opportunity to celebrate you and your brother #gianniversace tonight, whose magic has driven so many of us ! SO MUCH LOVE ✨”

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more on the runway…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 01
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 02
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 03
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 04
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 05
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 06
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 07
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 08
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 09
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 10
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 11
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 12
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 13
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 14
kendall jenner gigi hadid versace milan show 15

Photos: Kevin Tachman, Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr