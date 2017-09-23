Kesha Has Lots of Surprises For the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kesha wears pigtail braids as she arrives at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas.
The 30-year-old singer is set to take the stage tonight at the annual music event and she teased earlier in the day that she has a few things up her sleeve.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha
“Lots of surprises in store w/ my friends @iHeartRadio tonight! Watch the #iHeartFestival on http://CWTV.com to find out what it is!🌈,” she tweeted.
In case you missed it, check out Kesha‘s emotional performance of “Praying” on Ellen earlier in the week.