Sat, 23 September 2017 at 10:21 am

Kim Kardashian Steps Out Following Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News!

Kim Kardashian Steps Out Following Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News!

Kim Kardashian looks fit while stepping out after grabbing a bite!

The 36-year-old reality star rocked a crop top and sweatpants as she exited Casa Vega restaurant on Friday night (September 22) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Earlier that day, news broke of Kim‘s 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with Travis Scott‘s baby.

Kim has yet to comment on the news.

She was last seen with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian taking her kids North and Saint ice skating with Kanye West in Los Angeles.
