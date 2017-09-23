Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Top Stories
Sat, 23 September 2017 at 10:36 am

Kris Jenner is not confirming or denying the news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy!

Kris was spotted sitting front row at the Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 23), where she told THR that she was surprised to wake up to the news, but would not confirm or deny reports.

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day,” she responded.

Kylie herself has yet to comment.

Kylie‘s sister, Kim Kardashian, was spotted on Friday night stepping out of a restaurant following the breaking news.
