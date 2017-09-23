Top Stories
Sat, 23 September 2017 at 5:00 pm

Liam Payne Is Releasing His Cheryl Cole-Approved Song 'Bedroom Floor' in October!

Liam Payne Is Releasing His Cheryl Cole-Approved Song 'Bedroom Floor' in October!

Liam Payne is about to drop his brand new single!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop sensation confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday (September 23) that his new single will arrive on October 20. (As some One Direction fans pointed out, yes – it’s the same day as Niall Horan‘s Flicker album release!)

Liam previously talked about the song during a BBC Radio 1 interview – and revealed that it’s girlfriend Cheryl Cole‘s favorite!

“We both like that song. That’s her favorite. That’s been her favorite since the start, so if it turns out to be the best one, she’s gonna say ha-HA!” he explained.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their baby boy Bear earlier this year.
