Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman might have only thanked her two young children during her Emmys speech last weekend, but she also made a point to mention her adult children as well that evening!

The Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star and her husband Keith Urban are the parents to two girls – Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise adopted two children during their marriage – Isabella, 24, and Connor 22.

When Nicole was speaking to ABC News after the Emmys, the interviewer said, “You have young daughters, I know your children are younger…”

Nicole then cut in to say, “Well, I have two adult children who are grown-up, one of them’s married, and then I have little girls.”

Isabella tied the knot with Max Parker back in October 2015.

See photos of Isabella and Connor Cruise through the years in the gallery…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 01
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 02
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 03
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 04
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 05
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 06
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 07
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 08
nicole kidman mentioned her adult children on emmys night 09

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Connor Cruise, Isabella Cruise, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr