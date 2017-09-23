Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman might have only thanked her two young children during her Emmys speech last weekend, but she also made a point to mention her adult children as well that evening!

The Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star and her husband Keith Urban are the parents to two girls – Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise adopted two children during their marriage – Isabella, 24, and Connor 22.

When Nicole was speaking to ABC News after the Emmys, the interviewer said, “You have young daughters, I know your children are younger…”

Nicole then cut in to say, “Well, I have two adult children who are grown-up, one of them’s married, and then I have little girls.”

Isabella tied the knot with Max Parker back in October 2015.

