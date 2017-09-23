Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Paris Hilton Has 'Completely Fallen' for Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton Has 'Completely Fallen' for Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka make their way out of Catch LA following a date night dinner on Wednesday (September 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The hot couple has been going strong throughout this year and it looks like their relationship is still tight as ever!

On Friday (September 22), Paris was seen wearing a bright red dress while going shopping at Barneys New York.

Paris took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet message for Chris.

“I have completely fallen for you. Everything you do. Everything you say, Everything you are…😍 Such a #LuckyGirl 💏,” she wrote.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

