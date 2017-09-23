Pink Defies Gravity While Performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017!

Pink was a high-flying wonder at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

The 38-year-old pop superstar tore into smashes like “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Like Fire,” “Fun House,” “So What?” and her latest single “What About Us?” for the crowd in Las Vegas on Friday (September 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival

The Chris Martin-fronted Coldplay and Chris Stapleton also supplied high-energy sets for the hyped crowd.

Kelsea Ballerini, who performed at the 2017 Daytime Village, was also spotted hanging out at the festival.

