Sat, 23 September 2017 at 3:14 pm

Prince Harry Meets First Lady Melania Trump for the First Time

Prince Harry Meets First Lady Melania Trump for the First Time

Prince Harry and First Lady Melania Trump met for the first time at the Invictus Games in Canada.

After attending pre-game training sessions on Friday (September 22), the 32-year-old royal spent the first official day of the Games visiting The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Saturday (September 23) in Toronto.

In the meeting, Harry met with healthcare works at Canada’s largest mental health and addiction hospital to discuss their work in research and technology with a focus on the youth. Upon leaving, he shook hands and greeted the crowd outside of the building.

Later that same day, Harry met with the First Lady of the United States, who is leading the USA team delegation for the Games, for the first time.

Harry created the international Invictus Games for wounded, injured or sick armed forces and veterans to take part in a sporting tournament. The first Games took place in 2014 in London.
prince harry melania trump 01
prince harry melania trump 02
prince harry melania trump 03
prince harry melania trump 04
prince harry melania trump 05
prince harry melania trump 06
prince harry melania trump 07

