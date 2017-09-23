Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Looks like Prince Harry has been having fun this weekend in Toronto for the Invictus Games!

Now the 33-year-old royal’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has joined the fun. The actress was spotted sitting near her boyfriend during the opening ceremony for the annual competition.

Prince Harry could be seen sitting and chatting with First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Earlier in the day, Harry and Justin met up at the Royal York Hotel. He also first met Melania that day as well!

Also that day, Prince Harry attended the Driving Challenge ahead of the opening ceremony, where he was seen riding in a small car being driven by a young girl.

Click inside for a full gallery of Harry’s busy day in Toronto…