Rihanna Continues Her Fenty Beauty Tour with a Stop in Madrid!
Rihanna has been traveling around the world to promote her new Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup line and she just stopped in Madrid!
The 29-year-old entertainer posed for photos on the red carpet at a Sephora store on Saturday (September 23) in Spain.
Earlier this week, Rihanna made stops in both London and Paris and she held an event in New York during fashion week.
FYI: Rihanna is wearing Chopard jewelry.
