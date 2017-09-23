Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 7:09 pm

Rihanna Continues Her Fenty Beauty Tour with a Stop in Madrid!

Rihanna Continues Her Fenty Beauty Tour with a Stop in Madrid!

Rihanna has been traveling around the world to promote her new Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup line and she just stopped in Madrid!

The 29-year-old entertainer posed for photos on the red carpet at a Sephora store on Saturday (September 23) in Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Earlier this week, Rihanna made stops in both London and Paris and she held an event in New York during fashion week.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Chopard jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Rihanna attending the makeup launch event…

Photos: Getty
