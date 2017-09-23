Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 12:07 am

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Couple Up For Dinner Date

Robin Thicke and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary found some time for a weekday dinner date!

The 40-year-old entertainer and his 22-year-old girlfriend were spotted while heading out of celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi on Thursday night (September 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Robin and April, who recently celebrated their three-year anniversary, are currently expecting their first child.

April kept her baby bump covered up after dinner but earlier this month, she showed off her tiny bump while at the Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

This will be Robin‘s second child, as he also shares seven-year-old son Julian with Paula Patton.

Photos: Backgrid
April Love Geary, Pregnant Celebrities, Robin Thicke

