Sat, 23 September 2017 at 9:18 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Flaunt Major PDA During Boat Ride

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Flaunt Major PDA During Boat Ride

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on their boat trip today!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model showed off lots of PDA while on board with a group of friends on Saturday (September 23) in Miami.

Sofia showcased her her toned midriff in a black crop tank and dark blue jeans featuring a belt and white stitch details, which she wore over her red swimsuit.

Scott opted for a Gucci t-shirt and trendy jacket over his swim trunks.

They were seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes while wrapping their arms around each other, and they even shared a smooch.

Check out all the pics in our gallery below!

Scott and Sofia also coupled up earlier this week for dinner at Nobu, followed by a night out at Story nightclub.

55+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie showing PDA…

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

  • Munoz Munoz

    She’s a fool.