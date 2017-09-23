Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Flaunt Major PDA During Boat Ride

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on their boat trip today!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model showed off lots of PDA while on board with a group of friends on Saturday (September 23) in Miami.

Sofia showcased her her toned midriff in a black crop tank and dark blue jeans featuring a belt and white stitch details, which she wore over her red swimsuit.

Scott opted for a Gucci t-shirt and trendy jacket over his swim trunks.

They were seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes while wrapping their arms around each other, and they even shared a smooch.

Scott and Sofia also coupled up earlier this week for dinner at Nobu, followed by a night out at Story nightclub.

